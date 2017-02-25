Tame your expectation

In the last two years the broad index has not given any returns and therefore, everyone wants to know where is the equity market heading and can they make money in Indian equity market?

"The days of mega returns has gone. Equity is in mid cycle and returns will be moderate," says S Naren, CIO at ICICI Prudential mutual fund. "Three years back we were in early cycle where one could expect higher double digit return, today return will be in single digit," he further added.

Meanwhile, the money flow into equity asset class has been good. The MF industry through systematic investment plan receives around Rs 4,000 crore a month. "The money which is hitting the market is savings money from the middle class and people above middle class . The flow from mass hasn't still hit the market. The flows into equity market will continue and then you have flows from EPFO and pension trust. While the flows from insurance has been subdued over the past few years, in future you may even see insurance flows also hitting the market," says Naren who feels the next two years are good for the market. "The reason why I see outlook to be good for the equity market in the coming two years (2018-19) is we may see capex improvement, interest rate remaining low unless we see a turn around in the real estate sector and positive effect of GST on organised sector."

While long term looks good Naren feels that we will have to live with volatility. Therefore, the best way to play the market is to have a mix approach of debt and equity, rather than taking a pure equity call. Naren says, "It may be a testing time for new investors, but investors should be contended with any return which is post tax more than fixed deposit."

