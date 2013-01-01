Business Today MindRush 2013 Live Coverage
MindRush day 2: Wellness, leadership, negotiation and mythology

Arunima Mishra
MindRush Day 2: Wellness, leadership, negotiation and mythology

Ashish Bagga, Group Chief Executive Officer, India Today Group, delivered the vote of thanks, and said next year Business Today's MindRush event will just get bigger.

 
 

BT MindRush rapid fire: What clicked for and transformed the CEOs

Why Vaikuntha is Better than Swarga: Devdutt Pattanaik

Looking for leadership tips? Vineet Nayar has some mantras

The man credited with turning around HCL told Business Today's MindRush conclave leaders are neither born nor created, they have to earn respect to lead every day.
'India, China are complicated in terms of innovation'

Innovation guru John Kao believes countries that are good in innovation tend to be smaller in size. India, China and the US are complicated because of their size.
'Best way to fight stress? Rub golf balls under your feet'

So, what's the best way to get fit? Before you can hit the gym, run or swim, it is important to get selfish. So believes actor and fitness freak Neha Dhupia.
Who said what: Day 2 at Business Today MindRush 2013

'Re-Engineering India Inc is need of the hour'

"We have to re-engineer government processes and also use technology to ensure that delays are cut," said a candid Anand Sharma, Minister of Commerce & Industry.
Mind game: Are you the bright spark!

Madan Pillutla says trust is primary for negotiations

Wellness dominates MindRush morning sessions on Day 2

'Buddha was one of the most successful CEOs'

Stressed out? Try inner engineering, says Jaggi Vasudev

Bali deal to benefit global trade: Anand Sharma

TCS's N Chandrasekaran is BT's Best CEO for 2013

