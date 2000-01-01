MindRush 2015 Annual Conclave Business Today
Home
MINDRUSH
MindRush 2015

The contrarian view

Joe C. Mathew reports.,Joe C Mathew | Delhi
Former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram

P. Chidambaram is a man who minces no words. The former Union finance minister was a keynote speaker at the BT MindRush, where he attacked the government's performance and questioned its numbers.

 
 

What leaders need to do

More

Chanakya seemed to have envisaged every opportunity: Ashwin Sanghi

More

Govt's economic recovery claim doubtful: Chidambaram

The former Finance Minister said the growth numbers were driven by low oil prices that overstated the GDP deflator and increased government expenditure.
More

MindRush15: Don't pass the buck, says Bill Hawkins

More

4G will disrupt lives of consumers, says Idea MD

More

Business Today MindRush 2015 kicks off in style

More

MindRush 2015: Plan succession when entity becomes large, say panel discussion

More
 
 

MindRush 2015: From fit mind to fit economy

More

Prefer day-to-day motivation over one-time incentives to keep employees motivated: Susan Fowler

More

MindRush 2015: Internet story is just being started

The opportunity for internet businesses is huge, considering the fact that the size of the Indian internet economy is $30 billion.
More

Govt launches an app to track rural electrification: REC

REC, facilitating the availability of electricity in rural and semi-urban areas since 2005, has been able to cover 3,300 villages so far.
More

MindRush 2015: CEOs must lead by example, says Arundhati Bhattacharya

More

The govt is pro-poor, pro-market: Jayant Sinha

Minister of State for Finance Jayant Sinha assured that the government is on track to push reforms.
More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More