Team BT
MindRush 2016 sets the agenda for India Inc, government

The fourth edition of BT MindRush was a spectacular success, brainstorming challenges before corporate India, felicitating the best CEOs, and much, much more.  

 
 

MindRush 2016: I don't visualize a workplace with no manual intervention, says Tech Mahindra CEO and MD C.P. Gurnani

MindRush 2016: Economists divided on GDP impact post demonetisation

MindRush 2016: To negotiate, you just need a learning mindset, says Harvard's prof Malhotra

MindRush 2016: India is not a corporate entity that has to just go by quarterly growths, says Amitabh Kant

Kant said that out of India's $2 trillion formal economy, 86 per cent was cash, and 'more the cash, more (the opportunities for) a black economy.'

MindRush 2016: Disruptions to change auto industry like never before in 10 years, says Venu Srinivasan

MindRush 2016: The Stock Market and the Effects of Demonetisation

Sensex returns have almost remained stagnant in 2016 as the year comes to an end. The year before was not any better.
MindRush 2016: I hate the word crowdsourcing, says Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales

MindRush 2016: Know your body, add ten years, says Naresh Trehan

