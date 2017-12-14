Step-by-step guide on how to link Aadhaar with insurance policies

Problems might arise with claim settlements if the insurance policies are not linked by the given deadline.
Linking of Aadhaar with insurance policies has been made mandatory. Though the government has extended the timeline to link your Aadhaar details with financial services from 31st December 2017 to 31st of March 2018, still it needs to be done. Problems might arise with claim settlements if the insurance policies are not linked by the given deadline. There are a few ways in which you can link your Aadhaar with your insurance policies.
Documents needed
The insurance policies can be linked with Aadhaar both online and offline. There are certain companies that have started offering online Aadhaar linking but there are still companies which offer it only by visiting there branch. To link your Aadhaar online, you can login to the company's website where you will be required to provide policy details along with your personal details for verification. Once the verification is done; you will be able to update your Aadhaar number. The linkage can also be done by filling up a form by visiting the company's branch. You need to carry your Aadhaar and PAN card details to complete the process.
Steps to link you LIC policies online with Aadhaar
Steps to link your Aadhaar with HDFC life
Steps to link your Aadhaar online for ICICI Lombard
The linkage can also be done by calling up on customer care call center of the insurer and provide the Aadhaar number. This process will also generate an OTP to the Aadhaar registered mobile number of the policyholder. Once the OTP is received, the policyholder needs to enter the same through the IVR to successfully link the Aadhaar number to the insurance policy.
Policyholders who are unable to authenticate through any one of the above mode the linkage can also be done through biometric. "Through Biometric offering, the insurer can authenticate and link policy-holders Aadhaar number using one of the biometric modalities, either iris or fingerprints scan" says, Mehmood Mansoori, Group Head - HDFC ERGO General Insurance.
Implications
The insurance policy is a contract, as defined under the Indian Contract Act, the policy will continue to be in effect even after the deadline. "The PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) rules have a statutory force. It is hence important that customers do not delay the process and reach out to their respective companies to provide their details" says, Shalabh Saxena, Chief Operating Officer - Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance. But the company will require Aadhaar linkage, like during renewals, endorsements or during claims registrations. The insurer can also keep in abeyance the claim payments until the linkage and authentication has been completed. So it is advised policyholders to complete the process at the earliest to avoid any future hassles.