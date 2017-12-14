Step-by-step guide on how to link Aadhaar with insurance policies

Problems might arise with claim settlements if the insurance policies are not linked by the given deadline.

Linking of Aadhaar with insurance policies has been made mandatory. Though the government has extended the timeline to link your Aadhaar details with financial services from 31st December 2017 to 31st of March 2018, still it needs to be done. Problems might arise with claim settlements if the insurance policies are not linked by the given deadline. There are a few ways in which you can link your Aadhaar with your insurance policies.

Documents needed

There are no specific documents required to link your Aadhaar but the policy holder must have their policy number, Aadhaar number and PAN readily available while linking.

In case the Aadhaar Number not available then the policyholder is required to provide proof of application of enrolment for Aadhaar

Further, for the KYC requirement, the policyholder is also required to provide their PAN details. In case the PAN not available then certified copy of an officially valid document needs to be submitted.

The insurance policies can be linked with Aadhaar both online and offline. There are certain companies that have started offering online Aadhaar linking but there are still companies which offer it only by visiting there branch. To link your Aadhaar online, you can login to the company's website where you will be required to provide policy details along with your personal details for verification. Once the verification is done; you will be able to update your Aadhaar number. The linkage can also be done by filling up a form by visiting the company's branch. You need to carry your Aadhaar and PAN card details to complete the process.

Steps to link you LIC policies online with Aadhaar

Go to the 'link Aadhaar and Pan to policy' in the home page of LIC's website or click the link to visit directly - licindia.in/Home/Link_Aadhaar_and_PAN_to_Policy



A form will pop-up asking for your email and mobile number along with your Aadhaar and PAN numbers



After filling up the form an OTP will be send to your mobile number registered with UIDAI. (If your mobile number is not linked with Aadhaar, you need to link that first)



After submitting the form, a message will be shown on the success of the registration for linkage.



After verification with UIDAI, SMS or mail confirmation will be sent to you. The verification may take a few days.



For general insurance companies the linkage with Aadhaar with the policies can also be done online. It is available for all type of insurance policies from health, motor to travel and home. The linking process of ICICI Lombard of your policy with Aadhaar is mentioned below.

Steps to link your Aadhaar with HDFC life

Visit the website of HDFC life



Login to your 'My Account'. The login link - myaccount.hdfclife.com



Under the menu 'My Policy' select the option - 'Update Aadhaar'



In the 'My Aadhaar Derails' page enter your policy number & your Aadhar number



Click submit button to finish your linkage of Aadhaar with the policy

Steps to link your Aadhaar online for ICICI Lombard

Visit the website of ICICI Lombard, www.icicilombard.com



Click on the 'link Aadhaar card' option



You can choose between health, travel Motor and home



For linking motor insurance policy you need to provide your policy, engine and Chassis number



For travel, health and home you need to provide policy number and date of birth

Click submit button to finish your linkage of Aadhaar with the policy

The linkage can also be done by calling up on customer care call center of the insurer and provide the Aadhaar number. This process will also generate an OTP to the Aadhaar registered mobile number of the policyholder. Once the OTP is received, the policyholder needs to enter the same through the IVR to successfully link the Aadhaar number to the insurance policy.

Policyholders who are unable to authenticate through any one of the above mode the linkage can also be done through biometric. "Through Biometric offering, the insurer can authenticate and link policy-holders Aadhaar number using one of the biometric modalities, either iris or fingerprints scan" says, Mehmood Mansoori, Group Head - HDFC ERGO General Insurance.

Implications

The insurance policy is a contract, as defined under the Indian Contract Act, the policy will continue to be in effect even after the deadline. "The PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) rules have a statutory force. It is hence important that customers do not delay the process and reach out to their respective companies to provide their details" says, Shalabh Saxena, Chief Operating Officer - Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance. But the company will require Aadhaar linkage, like during renewals, endorsements or during claims registrations. The insurer can also keep in abeyance the claim payments until the linkage and authentication has been completed. So it is advised policyholders to complete the process at the earliest to avoid any future hassles.