MT BASICS

Are you fit for equity investing?

Stock investing is not for everyone. You should enter only if you can withstand the gut-wrenching feeling that comes with the ups and downs in the markets. Take this short quiz to find out if you are mentally suited to dabbling in equities.

 
 

Score better credit

With RBI approving in principle to three more credit bureaus, including High Mark and Equifax, credit reports are back in the news.

Futures Terms

Trading in futures can help investors make big profits, but it is also fraught with risk. Here is a glossary to help you understand this derivative tool.

The Budget and you

Your mutual fund quotient

Take this quiz to find if you can pick the right fund or need to educate yourself further.

Understanding technical analysis

In the current uncertainty and despite the surprising rally in the market, technical analysts continue to forecast specific target levels for stocks and indices.

What kind of a spender are you?

Identifying your spending habits can help you save better. Take this quiz to see if you need to curb your expenses or loosen the purse-strings.

Plan your 2009

This calendar will help you keep tabs on important financial deadlines through the year.

Calculate your tax

Are you a debt junkie?

 
 

Your financial toolkit

It’s good to seek professional help in managing your money. But you too should know about the tools used by financial planners.

Tax filing: Six degrees of preparation

We take you through the basics of income tax to help you fill a flawless return.

Manage your financial risks

Is your kid money smart?

Even though it is not part of the school curriculum, you must teach your kid to manage finances. Take this test to check your child's financial IQ.

Smart ways to save tax

The tax-saving laws became simpler decades ago, and with e-filing, you no longer have to take a day's leave from work to submit your return.

What’s pulling down the economy?

Formulas for success

