Book review: When an investment genius looks back

Sarbajeet K Sen/Money Today

Investment legend Jim Rogers on his own life and why he is betting on Asia, especially China.

 
 

Winning technique

Go through this entertaining primer on stock market trading, which lists useful tips and practical pointers for beginners.

Father of all investing truths

Cents and sensibility

With a pulse on the female psyche, the book offers realistic solutions to the financial troubles of women.

The school of logic

Pick the book to identify how your investing logic may be cheating you and beat the biases that mar sound decision-making.

The stock rule: Stating the obvious

The author's secrets are common knowledge, but his success in investing should prompt a perusal of the book by investors.

Basically, do you know your company?

A book for both investors and initiates, it will help you know about companies by deconstructing the basics and weeding out the jargon.

I am 60, going on 16

If you think your career will end when you retire, read this book. It explores feasible job options and the right approach to land them.

In the market for profit? Don't panic

Making the world go round

Did you know the legendary ‘Hebrew talisman’, supposed to be the secret behind the Rothschild fortune, is actually the bond market?
 
 

Grounded in basics

It's yet another primer on markets, but both veteran and novice investors can benefit from the lucid, sound advice.

Course Correction

The handy guide provides tips on how to ensure smooth career transitions by realigning your working style.

Jack of all trades

Conor Woodman stops providentially short of being the proverbial Jack. He trades relentlessly, but escapes the unflattering epithet because he masters a few.

Learn to live like a millionaire

Are you betting on a madoff redux?

It's common knowledge that bull markets breed financial fraud, and with the world heading towards an upswing, scamsters are bound to get creative sooner or later.

Venturing for finance? No fear

Chinese fund of wisdom

Using the Chinese paradigm is a good strategy to explain finance, but the two books fail on several counts.

Trading routes

Read the book only if you want to benefit from investor psychology or if you are an aspiring trader with strong fundamentals.

In the write business

With its simple style and realistic approach to dealing with the challenges of a start-up, the book is a mustread for aspiring entrepreneurs.
