New Business

Virtual offices can help entrepreneurs save initial costs

Chandralekha Mukerji
Sharing Success

Virtual office service providers offer a recognisable business address that you can provide on business cards and letterheads, a phone number and an executive to handle calls and answer mails.

 
 

Classified secret

By selling the idea of Net as a tool to make profit, Satya Prabhakar turned his pastime into a thriving business.

First growth

Home birds

Profit liner

A failed vaccine venture propelled Pratap Dube towards a new product, moulded roof-liners for cars. Multivac is worth Rs 17 crore today.

Making a clean sweep

After 14 years of toil, Manohar Krishna is poised to unclog the closed Indian attitude with his mechanised drain cleaning system.

Purveyor of retail prosperity

The financial flux may have impacted Subhiksha, but R. Subramanian, the man who rewrote the rules of organised retail, is confident of surmounting it.

Hunting for opportunities

After honing his entrepreneurial skills at MNCs and free of regimented concepts, Ramesh Vangal set up the Katra Group, which is worth $500 million today.

Shifting to a higher gear

Waste not, want a lot

In a pile of electronic junk, Nitin and Rohan Gupta discovered an untapped business opportunity. Today, the brothers run an e-waste recycling unit.
 
 

Styled for mass appeal

Vijay Bansal entered the apparel market late, but targeted the middle class to find space for Cantabil.

7-sided cube

Expanding vistas

After two successful ventures, Krishnan Ganesh launched TutorVista, an online teaching service. His success recipe is to keep it simple.

Access code

Spotting the potential in software helped Saurabh Srivastava achieve spectacular success. He now funds other ventures and mentors the IT industry.

Ringing in change

How to be a 'Yes' man

A dream, destiny and the desire to succeed led Rana Kapoor to set up Yes Bank, one of the most savvy private banks in the country.

The serial entrepreneur

From founding HCL to Techspan, and now, Headstrong, Arjun Malhotra has moved from strength to strength, exploiting every crisis to emerge an entrepreneur.

Vehicle of change

He tapped rickshaws as platforms for advertising. Today, SammaaN is a Rs 1.25-crore venture that also benefits the rickshaw-pullers.

Wise move, winning team

Compelled by a common vision, five friends quit their jobs to launch an IT firm. Five years on, the Rs 4 crore Pennywise is offering cost-effective tech services.
