Business Today: Latest Business News, India economy News, Stock Markets, Sensex, Mutual Funds and Indian Tax
Home
Perspective

A look at recent rulings which can affect you

Team Money Today

Money Today brings you a news digest of key regulatory changes in the personal finance segment this past month that you must know of.

 
 

Contactless card purchases to be easier

You will soon be able to make transactions up to Rs 2,000 from credit/debit card without having to provide the card's personal identification number.

New law set to alter insurance landscape

Experts say the insurance industry needs long-term capital for growth, which FDI can bring, and will also be able to invest in innovative products.

New mutual fund platform to make transactions easier

Get premium on bank fixed deposits

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed banks to offer non-callable deposits, fixed-tenure deposit schemes where premature withdrawal is not allowed.

Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme launched for girl child

Under the scheme, parents and legal guardians can open accounts in the name of two girl children up to 10 years of age. The minimum investment is Rs 1,000 a year.

Mutual funds drop dividend reinvestment option

Under the reinvestment option, the dividend declared is reinvested in the fund and is considered as a new investment and so is locked in for three years.

Sebi looks to cut IPO listing time

The draft guidelines say that retail investors and those under the category of employee reservation in IPOs can invest through the online route.

Now, create a Will online

HDFC Securities is offering this service in collaboration with WillJini, a legal partner which will assist individuals to write their personal Will online.

A look at recent rulings which can affect you

A look at recent rulings which can affect you
 
 

Lukewarm response to IPOs

The primary market started 2015 on a weak note as investors seemed to be wary of the recent initial public offerings (IPOs).

A look at recent rulings which can affect you

Check out the recent rulings which can effect you.

Now, you can store your documents in digital locker

The locker can be accessed at digitallocker.gov.in and elocker.gov.in. Aadhar card is compulsory for creating an account on the websites.

3-Year motor cover launched

Two-wheeler owners can soon buy a motor insurance policy for a period of three years.

Home, car loan rates likely to fall soon

The cut will reduce the cost of capital for banks and, in turn, cause lending rates to fall.

RBI allows banks to become insurance brokers

RBI guidelines in this regard state that banks may undertake insurance business by setting up a subsidiary or joint venture (JV).

A look at recent rulings which can affect you

A look at recent rulings which can affect you.

RBI gives a go-ahead to uniform bill platform

Soon, you would be able to pay all your bills, including utility bills, school & college fee and local authority taxes through a single electronic payment system.

FDI cap in insurance may be hiked soon

Advertisement
Union Budget 2016-17
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More