Business Today: Latest Business News, India economy News, Stock Markets, Sensex, Mutual Funds and Indian Tax
Home
Your Wallet

How Budget 2014 impacts product prices

Renu Yadav/Money Today
How the Budget impacts product prices

Like all preceding years, cigarettes and gutkhas are set to get more expensive. However, the Budget also delivered pleasant surprises by making some products cheaper.

 
 

Mobile banking: Kinks still exist

Nokia and Airtel are pioneering mobile payments in India but many kinks need to be straightened out.

Insure 7-8 times your annual income

7-8 times your annual income is the amount that should be your minimum life insurance cover, according to experts.

Your wallet: Insurance and loans

Health insurance is a tool for cutting risk and making lives simpler. The premium depends on your age, the cover and even your city in some cases.

Plan your talk

If you have laboured over which mobile plan to choose, here’s a handy guide based on a recent Credit Suisse survey on prepaid schemes.

Before you buy an AC

Buying an AC that suits both your room and your pocket need not be a difficult task. We show you how

Bargain buy: MP3 player

Bargain buy: Air conditioner

Inexpensive & convenient

Self-monitoring health-care devices are convenient to use and, in the long run, are easy on your wallet too. Here’s a price and availability guide.

Purchasing power

 
 

Big brands on sale

Small brands, big savings

If you are not brand conscious, switching from big names to in-house brands is a good way to boost your budget, says Priya Kapoor.

Wedding wows

Make the best day of your life better by being different. Here are some options that will up the classy quotient at your wedding without cramping your budget.

Before you buy a water purifier

Bargain buy: Multi-functional devices

Bargains get even better

Better quality, greater choices, competitive prices and easier loan facilities — the action in the second-hand car market is good for both buyers and sellers.

Bargain buy: Refrigerator

Bargain buy: washing machine

Here we highlight the most and the least expensive models in a product category. This time it's washing machines.

Cost of the ride

Advertisement
Union Budget 2016-17
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More