Business Today: Latest Business News, India economy News, Stock Markets, Sensex, Mutual Funds and Indian Tax
Home
MUST SEE

Scenarios: Tools to help plan for discontinuous future

Ranjan Banerjee
Scenarios: Tools to help plan for discontinuous future

Scenario planning is a technique which involves using statistical analysis, expert opinion, industry insights, mathematical models and above all, imagination to construct multiple plausible views of the future.

 
 

How to lower tax liability from property sale

Sector shrinks, but Honda grows, thanks to Amaze

Though the passenger car market shrank for the sixth consecutive month, Honda Cars India grew 20 per cent in April over the same month last year.

Tea, coffee stocks to remain under pressure

Why Power Finance Corp wants to turn into a bank

Afghan mineral riches open up big opportunities for India

How to make apps work to your advantage

Banks too cautious of funding SMEs

Bitcoins gain a following, but are they safe?

Demand in India for Bitcoins, a virtual currency maintained by peer networks, is largely from speculators - as it is worldwide.

BJP fritters away an opportunity in Karnataka

 
 

Taxing question: Ad agencies spar with TV channels

Will Reliance Capital's hunt for a partner pay off?

Why overseas travellers prefer Emirates over AI

Parle diversifies beyond ubiquitous Parle-G biscuit

Behind gold loan companies' struggle to earn profits

Why more law graduates are going into litigation

Prospect of recovery in gold prices remains weak

If gold prices sustain at lower levels, consumption could grow at a faster pace. However, volatility in prices could limit investment demand in the near term.

In pics: BMW unveils new variants of 7 Series

Is Brand IIT losing its sheen?

Advertisement
Union Budget 2016-17
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More