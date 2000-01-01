Business Today US India IPR FDA Pharma Sector
Post Jayalalithaa: Industry expects medium-term continuity but long-term concerns remain

By E Kumar Sharma
Post Jayalalithaa: Industry expects medium-term continuity but long-term concerns remain

The passing away of Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa is a major development for industry operating in Tamil Nadu and those considering new investments into the state.

 
 

Are you sure the medicine you are consuming is at the right price?

A Scientist's Take On Competing In A Free Market

Who owns water and other questions

Water, as things stand today, is a state subject even though ground water management is a national priority.
Zika, the new buzzword

Did a red herring over drug safety put paid to India's first new drug?

Global drug development history has its examples of instances where red flags were raised, which later turned out to be red herrings.
Dealing with drugs that don't work

Is USFDA shifting its focus to APIs and injectables?

Besides Dr Reddy's a series of leading Indian pharma companies have been under the scanner of the US drug regulator.
Celebrate good rains but watch out for monsoon-related infections

Politics over Economics: Musings of a Pioneer

GSK shows a 'human face' but access of medicines to remain a challenge

UK-based pharma company GlaxoSmithKline and one of the oldest pharma MNC in India, has announced that it will not file for patents in the low income countries.
The passing away of a strategic developer

The passing away of P. Ravindra Reddy, Founder Chairman of Hyderabad-based MTAR Technologies, marks more than an end to an eventful journey.
National mission of US is to cure cancer. What is ours?

Year after Chhattisgarh sterilisation deaths, review still on

A quick check on where we are on the investigation into this and sadly there is still not much clarity.
Pharma's bad practices take new forms

Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
