5 Inspiring Young Game Changers To Watch For in 2017

India's entrepreneurial sector is abuzz with a number of young game-changers who want to proactively contribute to the well-being of society without waiting for the government or any other establishments to solve problems. As socially responsible business leaders, they pursue traditional business models and give them an innovative twist to solve a community problem.

From starting a news website for positive journalism to creating market linkage for micro enterprises to bridging rural urban divide through immersion programs, these social entrepreneurs are innovating the way new business is done. These change-makers are recognising that it is possible to build sustainable businesses targeting the bottom of the pyramid and investors are willing to back them in their efforts. These social entrepreneurs chucked their jobs and innovated the way new business is done.



Here is a list of the 5 Young Game Changers to watch for in 2017



1) Ankit Kawatra - Ankit is the founder of "Feeding India" that collects food that would have otherwise been wasted and offers it to those who cannot afford it. The beneficiaries are mostly children, the elderly and the differently-abled. Today Feeding India functions in 43 cities with 4,500 volunteers and has served more than 8.5 million meals to children, women, the elderly and the differently-abled. Ankit says his mission is to eliminate hunger during his lifetime.



2) Vikash Das - Vikash is the chief change-maker at "Vat Vrikshya" that aims to improve the livelihood of the tribal communities by creating a sustainable market and business opportunities based on their cultured knowledge and traditional skills whilst ensuring fair and equitable remuneration. The social enterprise supports over 2300 tribal artisans and has trained 18000 women to start new businesses as alternatives to seasonal urban migration and farming activities. Vikash aspires to change lives of 50,000 tribal families by 2030, by empowering women artisans from each family.

3) Richa Singh - An engineer from IIT Guwahati, Richa started a company named "Your Dost" that revolves around bringing emotional wellness solutions to users who can seek support from qualified and experienced individuals while staying completely anonymous. She believes that technology combined with compassion and right kind of experts will go a long way in helping people going through a various psychological problems and equipping them to better deal with it.

4) Trisha Shetty - The violence against women in this country is a big issue in India but few are actually doing something about it. Trisha launched the "She Says", a platform that empowers the country's women to act against sexual assault by providing education, legal, medical as well as psychological support. The organization has successfully engaged more than 60,000 young people through educational workshops at urban universities and their online portal as part of their endeavour for the public safety of women.

5) Anshul Tewari - Recognising that Indian youths are often excluded or overlooked in mainstream social discourse, Anshul has created Youth ki Awaaz- India's first platform that echoes the voice of the youth on their experience of social problems. YouthKiAwaaz.com has now become India's number 1 youth portal with millions of readers every month and over 40000 volunteer journalists from around the world.

By Anisha Das, Associate Economic Affairs officer, Information and Communications technology for development.