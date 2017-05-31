GST: The Pregnant Pause

The long wait for Goods & Services Tax (GST) is about to get over. The feeling among retailers is akin to that of expectant parents - they have equal amount of expectations and trepidations about the newborn. They are waiting with great aspirations and know that it will be life changing. They also know that the baby may not be perfect but they can't disown it. They are finding ways to worry in the midst of joy.

We know that the GST rates for various categories will create quite a bit of debate. People will even start horse-trading on the rates if they can. Business categorised as luxury will most likely feel doom. Almost every category will wish to be treated as essential product to be taxed at least possible rates. Expectations are that Indian states will enjoy benefits of tax collection based on consumption in their states.

While details are slowly being unveiled, there are still several ambiguities related to GST: 1. How does one treat sale of gift vouchers from stores? 2. Are methods of input credit clear and unambiguous? 3. What about tax paid on opening stocks? Is there a just mechanism to provide maximum input credit on these stocks? 4. Are the methods for interstate stock movements by the same company equitable? 5. Are the rates equitable for all channels of sales including for online and offline or is there a scope for tax arbitrage? 6. Will the bill matching system for input credits work at all? Most importantly, when does it all start and is there a grace period?

One thing is for certain, GST will bring retail into sharp focus- it'sone industry that has hitherto been treated with scant respect and recognition by various government authorities in the country.

So far, retailers have been paying service tax on most of their operating expenses and have had no input credit for the same.This is because their sales were based on VAT, which did not allow them to take credit for service tax paid. GST can be a game changer from this aspect.

After the initial chaos, just like water finds it level, the industry will settle into the new regime. Welcome to a new India, where distribution models will now be based on transportation and logistics models rather than taxation models.

(The writer is Chief Executive Officer of Retailers Association of India)

