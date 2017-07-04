How Big Data can toughen the fight against human trafficking

The US Consulate General in Kolkata and Hyderabad, in partnership with local NGOs, recently undertook anti-human trafficking road shows in several parts of India. The campaign addressed the local population, especially girls and women from poor, disadvantaged communities, with messages centred on the dangers of human trafficking, motivating them to protect themselves, and giving them the tools to say "no" to traffickers. It also addressed men and boys to target the demand for commercial sexual exploitation.

However, it is not sexual trafficking but forced labour that constitutes India's largest trafficking problem - men, women and children in debt bondage, who are forced to work in brick kilns, rice mills, agriculture, fire-cracker and cloth embroidery factories, as well as in the poorly regulated cottage-industry segments. Also, thousands of unregulated work placement agencies are believed to recruit adults and children under false promises of employment for sex trafficking or forced labour, including domestic servitude.

It is also seen that human and natural disasters, which displace and affect a large segment of the population, further add to this problem. Statistics from India's National Crime Records Bureau indicate a steady rise in trafficking-related crimes. In addition to local trafficking, welfare agencies estimate that around 12,000-50,000 women and children are trafficked to India every year from Nepal and Bangladesh.



Role of technology

Technology is usually leveraged and exploited by criminal perpetrators to perform illegal activities. The use of social media, websites and anonymous apps and networks allow traffickers to contact and recruit vulnerable and often very young victims and also promote these services easily and anonymously with buyers via social media or through apps. The use of technology also reduces the cost of recruitment and is safer than physical recruitment - an approach more prevalent with poor communities who do not have access to the Internet.

The battle is not all lost, though. In an interconnected world, technology knows no sides and can also be leveraged in favour of the good. The good news is that trafficking generates huge data archives, including predatory networks, transportation and money trails that can be followed and acted upon.

Data and analytics provide unprecedented opportunities for law enforcement agencies and service providers to monitor illegal activities and enable them to locate and rescue victims. An increasing number of human rights organisations and technology companies are coming together to explore various ways to collaborate and to identify new ways to leverage Big Data and data analytics in the fight against human trafficking.

A group of three anti-trafficking organisations - Polaris in the US, LaStrada International in Eastern Europe and Liberty Asia - aided by a grant from Google, launched the Global Human Trafficking Hotline Network and uses innovative Big Data technology - data warehousing, data and analytics - to turn the tide in the fight against modern-day slavery. Software and services such as PhotoDNA and the Child Exploitation Tracking System (CETS) are being used to grow citizen awareness, prevent trafficking recruitment and expose existing trafficking.



Better data leads to better enforcement

The good news is that the government of India, cognizant of this problem, is working hard to address it, and is even contemplating a comprehensive law on human trafficking. The Trafficking of Persons Bill, which aims to unify existing laws, prioritise survivors' needs and provide for special courts to expedite cases, is expected to be tabled in the Parliament soon for approval. However, equally important will be the technological resources, namely, data and analytics tools, that need to be brought on to respond to this problem and minimise, if not eliminate, the exploitation of vulnerable women and children.

Police and law enforcement agencies need cutting-edge data and analytics tools to beat traffickers, who are extremely technology-savvy. The information usually comes from very disparate data sources, and is not only significant in volume but also unstandardised with very short response times. Big Data experts can fight this scourge with data warehousing and analytics tools that trawl multiple sources of data, from the deep web to Google search trends, to penetrate social media platforms, chat rooms and other domains and pinpoint trafficking instances to analyse and identify larger trends among trafficking circuits.

The National Crime Record Bureau will need to be supported with more data, including that on trafficking investigations, prosecutions and convictions as well as data from social and digital media sources. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also revised its strategy, guiding anti-human trafficking units (AHTUs) to ensure more effective identification and investigation of trafficking cases and coordination with other agencies to refer victims to rehabilitation services. Several state governments created or re-activated AHTUs, but there is a need to bring in more districts under the AHTUs.

Companies leading in data and analytics can help such organisations leverage data better to identify patterns and linkages to take appropriate action. Such analyses can also help reveal insights that help law enforcement agencies and NGOs better gear their outreach campaigns to both, victims as well as to vulnerable groups. Better data can also help activists drive more relevant law enforcement approaches, backed up by hard data, to address the problem. Data-enabled insights can help agencies see patterns that they did not know existed to create programmes and activities that are more preventive. It will also have a positive impact on policy and decision-making and make law enforcement more effective and efficient.



The writer is Head-Technology and Solution Architecture, Teradata India

