How will GST impact on the hospitality sector

GST (goods and services tax) is a vast topic of study and in few weeks from now it is going to be our daily routine. One thing is clear that now taxes will be simplified and will involve less documentation and save time. This simplicity of the tax should lead to easier administration and enforcement, thereby less administrators and reduction in manpower costs. Some business might benefit whereas others might feel the pinch. To throw some light on its effect on F&B industry, we have to study both sides of the coin: What impact will this have on diners? How it will affect the owners?



What impact will this have on diners?

It will depend on how luxuriously you want to dine. For metro cities where most of the restaurants are air conditioned GST of 18 per cent will be levied. For five-star hotel restaurants GST of 28 per cent will be levied.

Now consider the present indirect tax structure. Total tax on food bill is 18.5 per cent (12.5 per cent VAT plus 5.6 per cent service tax plus other cesses). Similarly, total tax on beverages is 26 per cent. Considering the above when dining in an air conditioned standalone restaurant you will save 0.5 per cent tax on food but save a whopping 8 per cent on beverage component whereas you will have to shell out 9.5 per cent extra on food bills, and 2 per cent extra on beverage bills in a five-star hotel based restaurant.

How it will affect the owners?

Under the current tax regime, restaurant business owners do not get any option to adjust the service tax received from guests with the input of VAT on purchases. Only VAT paid can be adjusted with VAT collected. For instance, we paid Rs 100 towards VAT to our suppliers for purchases and collected 150 towards VAT, Rs 30 towards service tax from customers then in this case net VAT payable to government is Rs 50. Service tax of Rs 30 cannot be adjusted which also has to be deposited.

However, under new GST regime Rs 100 paid towards GST for purchases can be adjusted against entire Rs 180 collected as GST from customers. It will save time and increase working capital flow. Because of this input overall costing will reduce and owners will be able to offer a better product.

In short, for customer it's a saving; and owners won't be affected. The good part is beverage sales might shoot up as it will become more affordable.

By Akshay Nayyar, founder & MD of Gourmet Restaurant Concepts

