9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House

Varun Manian
When Buying a House you try to do everything right; but when moving day finally arrives, you'll be greeted by a whole bunch of hidden costs that will completely overshoot your expenses. These costs are not hidden per-se, they are quite forgettable in the excitement you have when buying a home.

 
 

Going forward, we expect volatility in the index as there are lots of uncertainties prevailing both in domestic and global markets.
The new Real-Estate Act 2016, while laudable, has its share of loopholes that will need to be addressed eventually.
The benefit of the insurance can only be revived by the policyholder before the maturity period if it is allowed by the insurer.
With a stable government and overall decline in twin deficits, our macros have shown strong improvement.

Youngsters don't realize is that each delay in beginning their investments is a missed opportunity that could impact the quality of life in the future.
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
