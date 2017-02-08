Benefits of Including Insurance in Your Financial Portfolio

Insurance is essential because it protects you from the unexpected incidents in your life. It is definitely a powerful financial tool that provides more than peace of mind to you and to your dear ones. It has a wealth of advantages that makes it essential to keep within the financial portfolio of the individuals.

Here are some of the benefits which cannot be overlooked for keeping the insurance within your financial portfolio:

Taxes: Yes, investing in insurance can prove to be tax friendly in nature. The death benefit of your policy will be paid to your beneficiaries without any income taxes. If they already possess some estate taxes, the death benefit can even be used for offsetting them. If you have selected the permanent insurance policy, like the universal life, whole life or the variable universal life policies, the cash values of the policies even possess the capacity of increasing in tax-deferred manner. The cash values of the policies, in this case, can be used in the tax-free manner. So, you actually possess a source of income which can be used in the tax-free way if you require it. But when you are accessing the cash through partial surrenders or loans, the death benefit and the total cash value will definitely get reduced.

Critical Illness and Medical Insurance: When you are insured against critical illness and medical emergencies, you are really staying in an advantageous position. The medical insurance policy can reimburse for all the medical expenses during your domicile care or hospitalization. You need to submit the necessary documents that prove you were in medical supervision for a certain period. If you want a cashless policy, the insurer will directly pay your medical bills to your hospitals.

With all the advantages, the mediclaim policy can be helpful in claiming deductions from the taxable income and it will therefore decrease the tax liability. There can be various medical insurance plans from which you can choose:

Hospitalization Plan: All the cashless plans are included within this insurance policy. The insurer company directly makes the payment to the hospitals to decrease the financial burden of the insured.

Super Top-Up Plan: This plan is customized for providing the medical coverage additionally, if required, over your existing plan. They can also be used for upgrading the sum assured of your basic plan.

Medical Insurance Plan: If you are staying in the hospital for more than 24 hours, this plan will take care of all the reimbursements of the medical expenses under the specific terms and conditions.

Critical Insurance Plan: Terminal illnesses like cancer, neurological disorders and tumor are covered within this type of plans.

Reduce The Risk: Insurance cannot be considered as a financial product. But adding insurance within your portfolio can improve the performance of your portfolio. According to a study of a popular financial firm, the fixed income part of the portfolio can be supplemented by including the whole life insurance. This step will improve the performance of the overall portfolio and decrease the risk.

Child Plans: For ensuring a secure career of your children, the child insurance plans are very necessary. For ensuring the financial stability and proper tax planning, the child plans stand among the top options of investment. In case of untimely death of the parents, the child receives the entire sum assured and even the pending premiums get waived off.

Payments of Expenses: Cash value is one of the features if you opt for the whole life plans. During a certain period of time, the cash value gets accumulated to become a valuable asset. The cash value can be used for making the down payments on the house, pay the tuition expenses or provide a boost in your retirement income. As it is your money, you can use it in whatever way it suits to you.

Term Plans: The term plans can ensure the protection of your family in case of your absence. It actually includes very small amount of premiums each year for a certain term and provides coverage for that specific period. In case of the sudden demise during the term, the coverage amount is paid to the nominee.

Keeps Things Going: Are you the person on whom your family depends for their livelihood? Your family may include your spouse, your kids, your partner, and a family member with special needs or a close friend. Though you really cannot buy love, you can at least ensure their financial security in case of your absence.

More Affordable than You Thought: Whether you are planning for a family or just heading towards your retirement, life insurance can really play a great role in your financial portfolio. As soon as you include the term insurance within your portfolio, you can definitely observe the affordable coverage. The premium price may be as less as buying two movie tickets in a month. So, this can be the first step for ensuring the protection of your family when they need it the most.

Depending on your situation and financial status, you will have to choose your insurance plans. You can even contact your tax adviser for finding out how the insurance will affect your tax planning strategies.



by, Naval Goel, Founder and CEO, PolicyX.com