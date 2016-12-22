Sustainable home interiors

If there is one buzzword that continues to rule the roost it has to be the environment. Today there is no business that can choose to ignore the environment and naturally products and services are turning green. Likewise not just homes but home interiors are also becoming ecologically sensitive. Yes, you read that right. Here are some ways in which you can also incorporate green interiors.

Lights

One of the most important aspects of interiors is lighting and today there are a variety of LED (light emitting diodes) options that are the best in terms of being sustainable. They are not just long lasting but also consume very less electricity making them the best green choice. Remember light fixtures are also about materials that hold the light. Eco-friendly lamps and light fixtures made with natural, recycled or reused materials must be the preferred choice. In fact the best way to make use of light is to ensure you have interiors that allow for a lot of natural light to come in. This can be done via skylights and large French windows.

Furniture

While choosing furniture, try to go for options that are renewable. Bamboo and cane furniture are great choices and even if you opt for wood, try and opt for products that are made using reclaimed wood or cultivated wood that can be renewed sooner. There are numerous organizations that offer products of this nature where you will never feel the guilt of having to use wood of a felled tree. In fact you can opt for upcycled and refurbished old furniture pieces that are a rage too. The distressed finish is in vogue as far as furniture is concerned and recycled wood is a great way to implement this.

Furnishings

Choose fabrics that are natural and if they are organic even better. Organic cotton is a hands down winner when it comes to sustainable furnishings as these not just look great but also are environmentally friendly. Also materials like jute, linen can work beautifully as they add a character of their own and organic upholstery fabric is seeing a big push as well.

Flooring

While choosing flooring options there are many eco friendly options available. Cork (yes the same you see in your wine bottle) is a great choice for green flooring. Cork is a renewable source and has anti-microbial properties apart from being fire retardant and is easy to maintain apart from being a natural insect repellent. Bamboo is another viable option that is sustainable and made from natural vegetation. Likewise reclaimed hardwood is becoming a popular choice.

Paints

Choosing a non VOC (volatile organic compound) paint is not just good for you but also for your home. VOC is a harmful substance in paint that can have a detrimental effect on your health. VOC paints also contain heavy metals, chemical pigments, fungicides and formaldehyde. In fact there is a shift towards natural paints that are made with natural substances like clay, chalk, marble and mineral pigments that do not use petrochemical and synthetic ingredients.

Accessories

While doing up your home, make sure you choose the right accessories. And the mantra of choosing right is simple. Go for products that are made locally and are environmentally friendly. Luckily there is no dearth of choice in India and today there are several NGO's that actually help market products made by small artisans. The best part is that you not just give them a source of livelihood when you buy their products but also make an ecologically sensitive choice. Other options like recycled glassware, colourful woven baskets, hand woven rugs, local art and handicrafts make for interesting yet different.

Today with the plethora of options available it has become quite easy to make ecologically sensitive choices. Remember that the environment is precious and by caring for it in every small way you can make a difference. The mantra is to remember the three R's - reduce, reuse, recycle. So raise two green thumbs up for making a environmentally sensitive choice.