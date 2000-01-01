BT SPECIALS
India's organised diagnostics industry is moving to the next level, as Dr Lal PathLabs, one of the oldest and largest in the industry, will tap the capital markets soon with an initial public offer (IPO).
Vivek Talwar, a long-time executive with the Tata Group wields a new visiting card with an unusual designation - Chief Culture Officer.
Soon Ranbaxy Laboratories will cease to exist as the company is merging with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.
