Crow's View by PB Jayakumar

Pathological 'issues'

PB Jayakumar

India's organised diagnostics industry is moving to the next level, as Dr Lal PathLabs, one of the oldest and largest in the industry, will tap the capital markets soon with an initial public offer (IPO).

 
 

Indian pharma's casual quality approach

Value Addition: The Chief Culture Officer

Vivek Talwar, a long-time executive with the Tata Group wields a new visiting card with an unusual designation - Chief Culture Officer.
RIP Ranbaxy

Soon Ranbaxy Laboratories will cease to exist as the company is merging with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.
Designer babies may be a turning point in science, but should we take that turn?

