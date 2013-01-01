BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Scenario planning is a technique which involves using statistical analysis, expert opinion, industry insights, mathematical models and above all, imagination to construct multiple plausible views of the future.
It appears apposite that the RBI should prescribe remunerative tools that align the non-executive directors' incentives to the banks' creditors and taxpayers.
The path for Modi looks to be quite clear and straightforward. The PM needs to revive foreign investment.
BITS Pilani's professors A.K Sarkar and S.K Choudhary discuss why the employability of Indian graduates seems to be very low.
Land availability is one of the core structural issues that impact almost all the infrastructure sectors.
Appraisals are seen as a necessary evil that they have to go through, come April-May every year.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released