Delhi Durbar by Anilesh Mahajan

Sorry Mr Manmohan Singh, we were dead in flat three years

By Anilesh S Mahajan
Ironically, India requires denometisation because Singh as PM failed to implement the Keynes theory. And neither could he control the side-effects of corruption, nepotism and misuse of public spending.

 
 

Prabhu's vision to hit various roadblocks

Railways failed to meet Prabhu's target of last year to collect revenues of Rs 141,416.05 crore and achieved only Rs 136,079.26 crore. How will he match this year?
PM Modi looks to simplify oil & gas exploration regulations

Investments in oil and gas exploration are crucial for India because they would make it less dependent on foreign oil and give the economy a considerable boost.
Two truths of Narendra Modi

Ahead of NSA talks, India-Pak trade stands to lose the most

The transformation of Narendra Modi

The year also saw PM Modi keeping silent on various issues, including on issues where the country's character of tolerance was questioned.
Nitish Kumar should work with PM Modi for Bihar's development

Bihar is one of the poorest states in the country, and needs the Centre's support to click the growth trajectory.
India looks at testing new waters with oil gamble

Oil prices are at their lowest in last six years, and there are no signals of price spikes in short term.
Lessons from the Raj: Avoid the left turn, Mr Gandhi

