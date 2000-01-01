Interviews of politicians, experts, business experts, businessmen interviews in India
Capture, compute, create, compose is changing the future of making things: Tom Wujec of Autodesk

Sonal Khetarpal | New Delhi
With the rise of machine learning and its impact on the news ways of making things, Business Today talks to Tom Wujec, Fellow at the American engineering, and animation software company Autodesk, about the next level of design thinking for achieving breakthrough results.

 
 

"Yet to witness a very strong correlation between economic data and residential market"

"Wastewater and solid waste management are emerging as key thrust areas"- Pierre-Yves Pouliquen, SUEZ

Demonetisation to digitisation, challenge is about customer education: Naveen Surya, Payments Council of India

Baba Ramdev doesn't believe in making profit on everything, says Balkrishna

The rise of Patanjali Ayurved as a serious contender in the Indian fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector has shaken the well-rooted FMCG majors.

"Gains in the bond yields are behind us"

Long-term IIP data shows small growth in consumption: TCA Anant

Multinational companies have helped increase gender diversity in India

"Online space has created exciting opportunities and this space is growing at a fast pace"

"Corporates should also play an important role in safeguarding the interests of children"

This whole thing of banks-are-flush-with-cash is basically wrong: Pronab Sen

Carmakers post record domestic sales this festive season

It has been a blockbuster month with festive sentiments boosting the performance for many carmakers, amid a lackluster show by the market leader.
The worst period for the fish sector is over, says A. Jayathilak

"Quality assurance departments are often given a low priority in the pharma industry"

Right of women to equal share of family property made a big difference, says business historian Raman Mahadevan

Raman Mahadevan, economic and business historian based in Bangalore talks, to Business Today about the evolution of the role of women in Indian business families
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
