Audio Technica aims to get products that suit Indian customers

Audio Technica, the Japanese audio equipment company, has been selling its consumer and professional audio products in India. As the company aims to expand its presence in the Indian market, Robin Ghosh, Business Development Manager - Consumer & Professional, India at Audio Technica, talks about the company plans for the Indian market. Here are the edited experts from the interview.

Audio Technica products are retailing in online as well as offline retail since long. Were these products sold officially in India?

Audio-Technica has been in the Indian Market for over 6 years through various distribution channels. We established a liaison office in Bangalore in 2012 staffed by our own employees. We have since then we restructured our distribution channels to serve the market more effectively both in product availability and after sales service.

Audio Technica offers audio equipment's for both consumers as well as professionals. Who is your target audience in India?

For Audio-Technica both the consumer and professional products categories in India are important. In both categories we see immense potential for growth, Of the two the consumer headphone space is the larger segment for us, however in the professional space where we offer, professional wired and wireless microphone along with professional headphones we have seen good traction especially for our microphone category.

How much market share do you enjoy in India currently and in which category?

There is limited data available on this especially when we talk of the Professional Headphone category. But in case of consumer headphones in the sub Rs 500 category we are slotted to own approximately 2% of the market share.

How do you plan to expand your presence in the Indian market?

Restructuring of our distribution channels was the first step to ensure optimal presence in the country both for sales and service. The next is to get product offerings that suit the Indian customers and make them available in the right channels. This will be complemented by a comprehensive customer centric marketing initiatives targeted to create brand awareness with end customers.

How do you plan to communicate your presence to the consumers?

We offer a wide range of headphones, in fact we believe we have a headphone for every customer no matter what his/ her taste in music . Our range of offering include options for balanced listening, smartphone use, heavy bass listening or critical audiophile listening experience. On the price front our offering start from Rs. 699. We plan to engage in marketing initiatives to get the message of presence and availability to our consumers this will include online and offline media, social media as well as select trade shows and events catering to the target audience.

Are you looking at tie-ups with sound studios, etc. In India?

Yes, we are looking at co-branding and endorsement activity, not only with studios, but also with famous engineers and artists to help showcase our products and brands.