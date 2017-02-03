Biggest job for radio companies in the coming years is to be evangelists: Apurva Purohit of Jagran Group

Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Group, has a much diverse business to look after ever since she spearheaded the merger of Music Broadcast (which owns Radio City), which she headed for a decade, in 2015.

As one of the pioneers of the FM radio industry, Purohit believes that the footprint of the FM radio industry is all set to increase, post the announcement of second part of the Phase III FM radio licenses. She thinks the radio industry needs to play the role of evangelists, just as it did when the industry was in its infancy in 2006. In an interview with Ajita Shashidhar, Purohit talks about the opportunities and challenges facing the FM radio industry. Here are some excerpts:



BT: How has demonetiSation impacted the FM radio industry with advertisers drastically cutting down the ad spends?

Purohit: Demonetisation is a small blip in the large scheme of things. It's one or two quarter impact and only by March one will know what will happen.



BT: The radio industry has been contributing about 4-5 per cent to the overall advertising pie for a while now. While the world average is around 12 per cent. Do you see the Indian FM radio industry contributing 12 per cent to the overall advertising pie, especially with digital coming in?

Purohit: The radio growth story has got artificially curbed as it is not available across the country. FM radio is available only in 86 cities, so it covers only between 30-50 per cent of urban India. So, a media planner knocks radio off because he is not seeing it as a national media. A large advertiser is spending 4 per cent on this medium with a 30 per cent reach, the moment it becomes 60 per cent reach, why shouldn't he spend on radio. I see lot of opportunities for the 4 per cent to become 12 per cent, once the footprint expands.



BT: But with the digital media becoming such a big deal today, don't you think that Internet radio has higher growth prospects?

Purohit: Almost 80-90 per cent of listenership is coming from terrestrial radio. The penetration of Internet radio is around 23 per cent. The consumer need is different. Whatever research we do, people are saying that FM radio is about live, local, they want to know what is happening in their city. While they want music, they want the RJ to speak in the local language and give them local information. Internet radio doesn't work like that. Suppose I put in a stream, anybody across the world can be listening. People listen to Internet radio, as it gives deep content of a particular genre. Internet radio will fulfill deep content need, while FM will be local, live, city specific, curated music. Both will co-exist.

Internet is an opportunity, we are content providers and internet radio is another distribution pipeline for us.



BT: Have you been able to monetize your Internet radio stations?

Purohit: No. Digital monetization in the country is a challenge. The numbers may be large, but monetization of digital across the board is difficult. About 80 per cent of the revenue goes to Facebook and Google, so, it is not easy to monetize. The number of page views or clicks on digital is massive but measurability is a challenge. Digital obviously can't be a reach game, reach can't be the measurement in digital, it has to be click-through, response etc. The faster somebody comes up with a measuring tool, the better. The good thing in digital is that there is data available. So, to transform it to measurability shouldn't be such a big challenge.

Monetisation in digital is still a while to go. I am making two points. The first point I am making is digital will be additive. It will be additive to time spent and additive to reach of media. So, we should look at it as an opportunity. From a revenue perspective it will grow the path, from a time spent perspective it will grow the path and also from a reach perspective. But when that will happen is anybody's guess.

BT: What steps does the industry need to take to ensure that it in the long run contributes around 12 per cent to the overall advertising pie from the current 4 per cent?



Purohit: The radio industry has to see that there is a great growth opportunity. I think we did a great job from 2006-09, when all of us were teaching people radio, telling them how radio can be effective. Now the time has come to again to evangelize the medium all over again, how we are going to open out this medium to 20,000 or 30,000 new local retailers. I feel one of the mistakes that we have made at that time is that all of us were willing to accept smaller tickets sizes, it didn't translate into an effective budget and effective response for the advertiser.

Therefore, the churn rate was very high in 2006-2009, when 30 per cent of the local advertisers moved out and didn't come back the following year. We didn't invest time in telling the advertiser what constitutes a good plan in radio so that it gets good effectiveness, what constitutes creativity in radio, so that it translates into effectiveness. We shouldn't be opportunistic in saying give us whatever money you want to put in. Rather we should partner with the local advertisers and help them to create content which will be effective. We need to tell them not to spend less than a certain amount of money or put less than 10 spots a day. So, make them use radio in a way it delivers for him.

We have set up an in-house agency for that purpose, which creates advertising which we know will be effective for radio. We set it up to work with our current set of advertisers, but the game plan is as we enter new markets we work with the teams there. The biggest job for radio companies in the coming years is to be evangelists and work with our advertisers to demonstrate and deliver effectiveness of radio to them.



BT: What is the current ratio of national and local advertisers?

Purohit: It is 60:40 in the favour of national advertisers. For Radio City it is 55:45. It has to be the other way round, more local advertisers and lesser national advertisers.



BT: Why would national advertisers advertise on radio when it is a local medium?

Purohit: They advertise for two reasons. One being the additive reach they are able to get. There was a research a few years ago which said if an advertiser spends Rs 6 crore on TV, and puts the seventh crore on radio, he would get 25 per cent higher effectiveness. It may be 15 per cent of the budget, but he gets 25 per cent higher effectiveness. If you see the way radio listenership is, it peaks early in the morning and again peaks in the evening and TV peaks at night. So, an advertiser is getting both same audiences at different times and also getting different audiences. So, it is adding to television. TV plus radio is a great combination, that's why national advertisers also use radio.