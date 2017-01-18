Ed-tech blended solutions to drive growth for OUP India

India remains upbeat on print media despite the growing challenge from digital. Print can continue expanding if it is aided by solutions that blend offerings in print and digital, believes OUP India executives. Speaking to Business Today, V Sivaramakrishnan, Managing Director, OUP India, says though his focus is still on printing, publishing and distribution, he is also beginning to turn his attention to areas where new growth is expected. That is around blended learning. "As an MD, I devote about 30 per cent of my time to what we do today, 50 per cent of my time to what we will do over the next three to five years, which is in the area of ed-tech integration and the balance 20 per cent of my time is devoted to people, policies, culture etc. that you need to get involved in."



Sivaramakrishnan cites the example of two major launches made in this direction in the last six months in India. One was the launch of Oxford Advantage in November last. It is an integrated learning solution that provide schools with a comprehensive educational tool kit to serve as an end-to-end offering for their various educational needs. It is aligned to the CBSE board curriculum and as part of its holistic approach includes curriculum content both in print and digital mediums. The second, he says, is the launch of Epigeum in India, in September 2016. Originally a spin out from Imperial College London, Epigeum is the leading provider of online courses designed to help universities and colleges transform their core activities - in teaching, research, leadership and management. The courses are developed through global collaboration of experts and partner universities and shared by subscription. They are produced by the in-house editorial team and online professionals and used by leading institutions across the world.

OUP India, Sivaramakrishnan says, is keen to expand and invest more. Towards this end, the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) had recently approved the OUP application to set up a wholly owned subsidiary. Over a period of time, the Oxford University will make foreign direct investment through subscription to compulsorily convertible preference shares, compulsorily convertible debentures and equity shares. He sees this as a vehicle that would allow OUP to invest, expand and grow in India. He says India is important for OUP. As a pointer in that direction, he says that around last July OUP signed, for the first time, a global technology operating model partnership with Cognizant. Today, its entire IT systems, starting with the service desk, is being managed by Cognizant with its substantial operations out of India. OUP has three service desks across the world - in China, Eastern Europe and in India. In terms of importance of India for OUP, he points out that "India is the fourth biggest market for OUP worldwide.We, along with China, are the fastest growing market for OUP worldwide." In fact, he says that India, Pakistan and China are the fastest growing markets for them. OUP is the largest private international publisher in Pakistan and is focused on schools and not so much on higher education.

In a year from now, says Sivaramakrishnan, one of his goals is to "ensure that more and more of what we do is in an integrated form, which involves print, digital and is interactive involving both the learner and the teacher."