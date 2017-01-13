The idea is not to criticise the govt, says PAC Chairman K.V. Thomas

The 22-member Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has become the cynosure of all eyes after it asked Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel and key finance ministry officials to explain the rationale and the impact of demonetisation.

Known as the "mother of all Parliamentary Panels" due to its primary role in scrutinising government expenditure on the basis of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit observations, PAC has taken up the task of looking into the Modi government's biggest policy initiative so far, suo motu.

In an interview with Business Today, Congress leader and PAC Chairman K.V. Thomas says the decision to look into the matter was unanimous.

Edited excerpts:

Does PAC have the mandate to look into a matter like demonetisation?

We have a history of taking up economic issues of national importance for discussion. Soon after the government announced its decision to demonetise currencies of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 on November 8, several members of the PAC wanted to study its impact. There were suggestions from several members to call the RBI governor and finance ministry officials immediately for a better understanding of the development. I suggested that we wait till December-end, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given an assurance that normalcy will be restored in 50 days. Since that did not happen, we decided to meet the top officials.

BJP members have a majority in the PAC. Did they want the topic to be discussed, given that they are in the government?

The date of the meeting was decided according to the convenience of all members. Nobody has so far opposed it.

You have asked several questions to the RBI Governor on the rationale behind the decision, the exact quantum of demonetised currency that has returned and the central bank's powers to curtail the rights of the citizen to withdraw his own savings. Could you provide some details?



It was the PAC that has asked the questions. Each member had queries and those were compiled and sent by the secretariat. Not me. I have not seen those questions. The questions were broadly around demonetisation, its rationale and its impact - that was the topic we were dealing with. We have asked the RBI governor and four top finance ministry officials to explain the situation to us on January 20.

What if PAC is not satisfied with the explanations given by the officials?

It is for the committee to decide whether we have to take it further or not. If the committee is not satisfied with the responses it gets, it can call for further hearings and invite other experts, too. Maybe former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, or former finance minister P. Chidambaram, in their capacity as financial experts. It could be anyone else.

There were also reports that the PAC can summon the Prime Minister?

Yes. Why not? We can call the Prime Minister. There is nothing wrong in that. Because the Prime Minister is first among equals. The committee has called cabinet ministers before. It has happened during the Harshad Mehta scam. During the 2G spectrum issue, the then PAC chairman Murali Manohar Joshi had wanted to summon Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He was even prepared to come. There is a history. So, we can call the Prime Minister, not if I decide, but if the committee decides, and the Speaker agrees.

What is the possibility of the PAC coming out with a report?

We have just started looking into the matter. The impact of demonetisation is going to be long term. How can I talk about its outcome?

Why would the pro-government members in PAC want to criticise?

We are approaching the demonetisation issue with a positive attitude. The idea is not to criticise the government. The objective is to find ways to rectify the problems, if any. How can normalcy be restored - that is the objective. I am hoping that the PAC members will take a unanimous view. The 2G report was not presented to the Parliament because PAC views were not unanimous at that time. I am hopeful that we will come out with a unanimous report now.