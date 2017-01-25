Trinity specializes in creating in house content: CEO Ajit Thakur

Profitability has been a struggle for the film studio business in India, and the main reason for it is their strategy of acquiring and distributing films at a huge cost from the production companies and in most cases their inability to retain the IP for long-term monetization. Eros International is all set to roll out its first franchise production, Sniff, under its franchise arm, Trinity Pictures in May this year. The studio will not only create the content in-house and have complete ownership of the IP, it will also extend Sniff into multiple platforms such as comic books, games and merchandise. In a conversation with Ajita Shashidhar, CEO of Trinity Pictures, Ajit Thakur, talks about all that goes into building a franchise business model. Here are some excerpts from the interview.



BT: What really was the trigger for Eros to foray into the franchise business?



Thakur: We have been distributing, financing, acquiring and even co-producing films. We realized that in co-production (the IP is shared between the studio and production company), we were controlling our destiny a lot more vis-Ã -vis acquisition in terms of IP, costs and also in terms of the kind of work we want to do. The natural extension of co-production was our own production. So, it made sense. Trinity is specializing only in creating content in house. Everything in Trinity is owned by Eros.



BT: How does the franchise business model work?



Thakur: The biggest difference is in the writing process. Are you writing a film script or a character universe? If you talk to anyone at Marvel or DC, they will tell you that they will never write a script before the universe is built.

So, our first film, Sniff, is a franchise, which is about a 8-year-old superhero. While the film will hit the screen in May, by end of this month we will have a comic book out, by March we will have an arcade game out. By the time the film will be out, we would have finished licensing out the animation rights for a TV series and also merchandise. We already know what we are going to do with the second film.

So, the writers tell us about the characters and universe. I don't ask for a script, I ask them what is their world and the character. Can we see three films? Can we see extensions across media? That is the criteria. We write the characters, we write universes and then we go about talking about writing the film. It takes us six months or more to do that but when we see the Bible of each one of them, it is actually quite vivid.

BT: Is the franchise model more profitable?



Thakur: Yes, indeed. We will break even on the first film even before we release it, but if it wasn't a franchise, we won't be able to do that.

The franchise will give a much longer-lasting value to our IP. The marketing budget of each film is actually lesser as we have a cumulative awareness for the film already. If we can manage to put our film within 18-24 months of the previous one, we can course correct it and re-launch it, and it's not just the film, it also includes the game, comic and many other things. In fact, we are not doing comics and game for every film. In one film, after it releases, we want to make a play.

BT: How many franchises are there in the pipeline?



Thakur: We are doing five films, we have just signed directors, but already we have 60 concepts. We will upgrade to 10 next year and hopefully we will do 10 projects year on year.



BT: What would be the budget of these franchises?



Thakur: They will be 5-50 crore films. The budget is not the criteria, the criteria is that the film should be franshiseable. Also, our franchises will not necessarily be about super heroes. We have a buddy cop film, man vs nature, and also an action franchise.



BT: If franchises are more profitable, why is it that most Indian studios and film-makers haven't ventured into it? Does it require deep pockets?

Thakur: It's not about resources, it's more about strategic vision. For IP/franchise building, one needs patience. It has taken us longer, but we have said that we will not compromise on our rights.

In India, franchises are limited only to sequels. Bahubali is the only one which has done it in the purist way. They wrote their Bible first before they shot their first film.

