Invest smartly for your retirement

Hemant Rustagi

"If you are one of those investors who has not yet started your investment process for retirement planning, you must act now," writes Wiseinvest Advisors CEO Hemant Rustagi.

 
 

Growth or Dividend: Which is a better option for you?

Consider various aspects relating to tax, rebalancing and time horizon before making a final call.
How to invest to reap benefits during tough times

Financial planning can help you make informed investment decisions by having an appropriate risk-reward balance in the portfolio.
Investing mistakes you must avoid

If you are one of those investors who have been committing investment mistakes, here is how you can avoid them.
Asset allocation should be your top priority

Systematic investing can help you move from the sidelines

It is always recommended that individual investors, who want to build wealth through smaller contributions, should invest through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).
How to manage your equity portfolio

Equity investors will have a lot to cheer about going forward, too. Of course, as always, there are going to be periods that could test their patience. 
How you can make your returns more tax efficient

While it is true that tax efficiency alone can't help you but a tax-aware investment strategy can make a substantial difference to your portfolio's ultimate size.
Don't be in a hurry to exit from a fund

The right way to analyse the performance of a fund is to not consider absolute return alone but to compare its performance vis-a-vis the benchmark and the peer group.
Precious metals to trade lower in coming fortnight

Crude oil prices traded higher in the past fortnight although manufacturing growth has faltered in Europe and China at a time of ample supply.
Keep an eye on your portfolio at all times

