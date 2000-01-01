BT SPECIALS
"If you are one of those investors who has not yet started your investment process for retirement planning, you must act now," writes Wiseinvest Advisors CEO Hemant Rustagi.
Consider various aspects relating to tax, rebalancing and time horizon before making a final call.
Financial planning can help you make informed investment decisions by having an appropriate risk-reward balance in the portfolio.
If you are one of those investors who have been committing investment mistakes, here is how you can avoid them.
It is always recommended that individual investors, who want to build wealth through smaller contributions, should invest through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).
Equity investors will have a lot to cheer about going forward, too. Of course, as always, there are going to be periods that could test their patience.
While it is true that tax efficiency alone can't help you but a tax-aware investment strategy can make a substantial difference to your portfolio's ultimate size.
The right way to analyse the performance of a fund is to not consider absolute return alone but to compare its performance vis-a-vis the benchmark and the peer group.
Crude oil prices traded higher in the past fortnight although manufacturing growth has faltered in Europe and China at a time of ample supply.
