Business Today Exclusive Experts on New Companies Act
OPINION
New in the New Companies Act

CSR: Help others, not yourself

Tina Edwin
The new Companies Act lays down clearly what constitutes corporate social responsibility and what does not. But a few concerns remain.

 
 

Independent directors - Independence defined, but not the state of mind

End to crony auditing

The implications of the section in the new Companies Act which makes it mandatory for companies to rotate their auditors every few years.
