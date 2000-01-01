Business Today on latest news in business world
Home
OPINION
Perspective

Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement disappoints market

Anand Adhikari
Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement disappoints market

For a change, the market was surprised  with the 'pause' decision of the monetary policy committee. The 6-member MPC have taken a decision to keep the repo rate unchanged.

 
 

Removal of Cyrus Mistry won't be all that easy

More

What delayed the release of the new Rs 500 note?

More

Demonetisation a bigger threat to markets than Trump's victory

More

Five key impacts of currency announcement

More

The downsides of the MakeMyTrip-ibibo deal

More

Market cheers Reserve Bank of India's decision on rate cut

More

How far behind is Anil Ambani from his brother Mukesh Ambani

More
 
 

Coping with cash challenges, micro loan businesses in limbo

With loan disbursements and their repayments nearly stopped for many microfinance institutions, the Indian microfinance sector is largely on a holiday.
More

Rupee demonetisation can severely impact premium and luxury brands

More

Currency invalidation: small digital payments companies have an advantage over banks

More

Cyrus Mistry's Exit: A Look at His Life at the Helm of Tata Group

More

Spectrum auction: A missed opportunity to empower Digital India

The recently concluded telecom auction, the largest-ever, seems to have worked against the idea of Digital India
More

Premium motorcycles gaining in popularity and sales

More

Honda aims for a bigger footprint in the Indian car market

It is a big player in India's two wheeler market with a market share of about 28 per cent, second only to its erstwhile partner, Hero MotoCorp of the Munjal family.
More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More