RAILWAY BUDGET 2012-13
Expectations-Reactions

Rail budget directionless: BJP

IANS | New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party says the railway budget was directionless, anti-people and lacked effective measures to step up security.

 
 

Rail budget lacks fund-generation ideas: Left

Certain positive developments in Rly Budget: Pranab

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee says if the Railway Budget for this year succeeds in cutting operating costs, it would be a major improvement.
New firm to maintain railway stations

Indian Railway Station Development Corporation will redevelop and maintain stations on patterns of airports.
Railway stocks slump during noon trade

Rail Budget: Freight corridors may get a big push

Rail Budget: Passengers can expect fare play today

Stage set for Railway Budget 2012-13

Railway Budget forward-looking, says PM

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh hails as forward-looking the Rail Budget which has proposed hike in passenger fares in various ranges in different categories.
Trinamool demands fare hike rollback

The Trinamool Congress opposes the rail fare hike announced by Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi, who is from the same party, and sought a rollback.
Railways to cut operating ratio

Trivedi's Budget focusses on safety

The Indian Railways run the third largest railroad network in the world spread over some 64,000 route km, with 12,000 passenger and 7,000 freight trains each day.
Rail Budget aimed at common man: Trivedi

10 steps to turn around Indian Railways

Given the political compulsions, here are 10 steps Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi should initiate in this Rail Budget.

Rail Budget faces investment challenge

Officials admit that the total investment in Railways is not even 10 per cent of what is projected from public-private partnership projects.
