RAILWAY BUDGET 2013-14
Railway Minister Mallikarjun Kharge is unlikely to tinker with basic passenger fares but may announce some new trains and measures to improve services in the interim Railway Budget to be presented in Parliament on Wednesday, just a few months before the general elections to be held by May.
Following are excerpts from Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal's speech on the new projects he's planned for the Indian Railways -
Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal said an SMS alert service will be rolled out soon to intimate passengers about reservation status.
To improve catering services on trains, Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal has announced setting up of state-of-the-art base kitchens and food testing labs.
Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal has proposed to implement a fuel adjustment component on freight tariff from 1 April, 2013.
The Indian Railways is likely to suffer a loss of Rs 24,600 crore in fiscal year ending March 31, Railways Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal said.
Presenting his first rail budget, Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal announced a number of measures to improve passenger amenities.
