Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal said while there will be no changes in reservation charges for second class and sleeper class, the rate for AC chair car would be hiked from Rs 25 to Rs 40 and that of first class from Rs 25 to Rs 50.
To improve catering services on trains, Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal has announced setting up of state-of-the-art base kitchens and food testing labs.
Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal has proposed to implement a fuel adjustment component on freight tariff from 1 April, 2013.
Following are excerpts from Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal's speech on the new projects he's planned for the Indian Railways -
