RAILWAY BUDGET 2014-15
In his Railway Budget speech, the minister indicated that most new projects would be done via the public-private partnership model. He also emphasised on exploring alternative sources of resource mobilisation and not depend on fare increases alone.
The initiatives on bullet trains, high-speed trains, advanced e-reservation system are long term.
The first rail Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has made it clear that if the rail network needs to be fixed, users will have to pay for it.
Railway Minister Sadananda Gowda presented the Rail Budget for 2014-15 financial year in Parliament on Tuesday. Here's the full text of his speech.
