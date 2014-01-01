Agriculture News, India agriculture sector news, Indian government policies, farming news in India
Rajasthan to host mega agri-summit on November 9

Joe C Mathew | New Delhi
Rajasthan to host mega agri-summit on November 9

The objective of the government sponsored mega tour is to expose the farming community to the technological advances and global best practices that are at display at the three-day Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM) that begins on November9.

 
 

Govt to impose sugar stock limit on mills to check hoarding

India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, had made a similar move in April as two straight droughts in 2014 and 2015 reduced output while demand stayed high.
More

Rajasthan produces 800 tonnes date palms from first harvest

More

'Duty on imported apples can't be more than 50%'

Government has said there is no scope for India to increase the import duty on apples without further negotiations under the WTO regime.
More

Apple cultivation supports over 1.7 lakh families: HP govt

More

Centre may rank states on the basis of farmers' annual income

More

Pulse output may go up to 20 mt this crop year: Paswan

More

Farm revival some way off despite a good monsoon: Ind-Ra

More
 
 

Bangladesh turns to Black Sea region for wheat as India supply fades

More

Indian refiners switch to soyoil as palm prices rally

Edible oils are a common ingredient in Indian cuisine, used in everything from curries to samosas, with soyoil seen as more healthy than palm.

More

Hi-tech farming: Drones to monitor agriculture growth

The analysis done by a satellite can easily assess the vegetation cover to field level.
More

Maharashtra signals move to scrap APMC Act

More

Higher MSP to boost pulses production: Shaktikanta Das

Higher minimum support price (MSP) will increase the availability of pulses and help contain food inflation, Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
More

Veg prices soar in Punjab, Haryana on supply hit

More

Chit funds resurface in Bengal in agricultural schemes avatar

The consumer affairs department has started a campaign against these chit funds which are operating on a small scale in various parts of Bengal.
More
