Monsoon 2015
Digital Green's initiative is one among the several underway in India to promote low cost, sustainable and organic agricultural practices among farmers. All this is planned with the extensive use of information and communications technologies (ICTs).
A record production of pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals is expected on higher acreage under these crops.
According to IMD, the revival of monsoon rains in the grain bowl of northwest and central regions should help speed up the sowing of main summer crops.
The agriculture sector posted two straight quarters of negative growth of 1.1 per cent each to March.
Allaying fears of food prices going up due to deficient rains he said that there are adequate stocks available.
Weather forecasters are not convinced and have warned of severe dryness in the autumn months.
The agency has also downplayed the El-Nino factor, saying the chances of the phenomenon affecting rainfall were remote.
The government is ready with contingency plans in 580 districts to deal with poor monsoon, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said on Tuesday.
