 Monsoon 2015 Cover Area Economy Impact - Business Today
Home
SECTORS
Agriculture
Monsoon 2015

Second green revolution may not be that far

Sarika Malhotra
Video production of women farmers sowing paddy seedlings at Thane district in Maharashtra.

Digital Green's initiative is one among the several underway in India to promote low cost, sustainable and organic agricultural practices among farmers. All this is planned with the extensive use of information and communications technologies (ICTs).

 
 

Govt sees record kharif crop despite deficient monsoon

A record production of pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals is expected on higher acreage under these crops.
More

Food inflation not correlated with monsoon: Study

More

Monsoon covers entire India ahead of schedule

According to IMD, the revival of monsoon rains in the grain bowl of northwest and central regions should help speed up the sowing of main summer crops.
More

Rural economy may contract first time in 10 years as drought looms

More

Agriculture sector shrinks for the first time in five years on deficient rains

The agriculture sector posted two straight quarters of negative growth of 1.1 per cent each to March.

More

FM allays fears of rising food prices on poor monsoon

Allaying fears of food prices going up due to deficient rains he said that there are adequate stocks available.

More
 
 

Moody monsoon may reduce kharif output

More

Crop sowing accelerates on surplus monsoon rains

More

Rains ease low-crop concerns in El Nino year

Weather forecasters are not convinced and have warned of severe dryness in the autumn months.

More

Skymet gives hope, predicts normal monsoon

The agency has also downplayed the El-Nino factor, saying the chances of the phenomenon affecting rainfall were remote.
More

Govt announces roadmap to tackle drought demon

More

Contingency plan to deal with poor monsoon ready: Govt

The government is ready with contingency plans in 580 districts to deal with poor monsoon, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said on Tuesday.
More
Advertisement
Union Budget 2016-17
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More