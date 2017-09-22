Retail inflation for agricultural labourers and rural labourers rises in August 2017

Retail inflation for agricultural labourers, measured by CPI-AL, rose to 2.1 per cent in August 2017 compared to 0.8 per cent in July 2017. The rise in index varied from state to state. In case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase between 2 to 19 points in all 20 states. Karnataka with 1,063 points topped the index table whereas Bihar with 731 points stood at the bottom. On a cumulative basis, CPI-AL increased 1.6 per cent during April-August 2017 compared to 5.9 per cent in the corresponding period previous year.

Retail price inflation for rural labourers, measured by CPI-RL, increased to 2.2 per cent from 1.02 per cent in the previous month. In case of rural labourers, it also recorded an increase between 2 to 19 points in all 20 states. Karnataka with 1,051 points topped the index table whereas again Bihar stood at the bottom with 735 points. During April-August 2017, it declined 0.1 per cent.

The maximum increase of 19 points in both consumer price indices for agricultural labourers and rural labourers was registered by Maharashtra mainly due to the rise in prices of rice, wheat, jowar, bajra, fish fresh, onion, vegetables and fruits.

Food inflation in both the groups rose for the first time after a continuous fall in past three months of financial year 2017-18.