Honda to hike car prices by up to 3% from January

PTI | New Delhi
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) today said it will hike prices of its vehicles across models by up to 3 per cent from next month.

 
 

Bajaj launches its most powerful bike Dominar 400

The market for luxury cars is down post demonetisation but we are expecting fast recovery, says CMD of Mercedes-Benz India

India is a market full of surprises and holds immense long term potential, according to Roland Folger, CEO & MD, Mercedes-Benz India.
Nissan brings sports motoring to India

Bajaj Auto expects November sales to fall 25% on demonetisation hit

The decline was approximately 50 per cent in rural India and 25 percent in urban India, Eric Vas said.
Auto stocks down over 2%; Bharat Forge top loser

All the major auto makers such as Ashok Leyland, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors were trading in red on Monday's trade. 
Hyundai sharpens focus on SUVs to double sales

Hyundai to bring in hybrids to India

Hyundai India to hike prices by up to Rs 1 lakh from January

Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices by up to Rs 25,000

Maruti Suzuki sales rise 12% in November

Maruti Suzuki Alto best selling car in India despite fall in sales

SUVs gaining traction with women

Tata Motors reports Rs 848 cr net profit on strong JLR sales

Consolidated net revenue in the second quarter of 2016-17 was up 6.94 per cent at Rs 67,000 crore, as against Rs 62,647 crore in the year-ago period.
Mercedes-Benz's new launches gives it widest portfolio of convertible luxury cars

