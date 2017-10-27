Ford EcoSport facelift variant-wise features leaked days before launch

With little over a week left before Ford launches the Ford EcoSport facelift, variant-wise details of the compact SUV have been revealed online. According to reports, the Ford EcoSport facelift will be launched in five variants - Ambiente, Trend, Trend+, Titanium and Titanium+. Ford is expected to launch the vehicle in India on November 9.

As per a report byTeam-BHP, Ambiente will be the base variant of Ford EcoSport, whereas Titanium+ will be top-end trim. While the Ford EcoSport will reportedly come with petrol and diesel engine options, details of only the Dragon series petrol engine have been revealed by the American carmaker. Details of the diesel engine are expected to be delivered later.

The 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol motor could produce 121bhp of power and 150Nm of torque and will be mated to a 5-speed manual or automatic transmission. The automatic transmission will come with paddle shift, hill launch assist, electronic stability control, EBA and TCS.

Below are the features that will come with different variants of Ford EcoSport:

Ambiente

The base trim of Ford EcoSport will come with save clutch start, ABS with EBD, front dual airbags, pretensioner and load limiter for front seat belts, crash unlocking system, and rear child lock among other safety features, which will be standard across all other variants.

Apart from this, Ford EcoSport facelift will come with halogen quadbeam reflector, body coloured bumpers, rocker and bumper cladding and courtesy lamps in front and rear. The base variant of the compact SUV will also have bluetooth handsfree feature and four-speaker audio system.

Trend

In addition to the features on the Ambiente variant, the Trend variant of Ford EcoSport facelift will have mobile navigation with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a microphone to attend calls. The steering on this variant will have buttons for audio and bluetooth control. The ccentral console on the Trend trim of Ford EcoSport facelift will also have two USB ports.

Trend+

Besides the features on the Trend variant, the Trend+ trim of Ford EcoSport facelift will be the first to feature stock rear parking sensors. This variant will also get load compartment lights, puddle lights on side-view mirrors, which will be power foldable.

Titanium

Apart from the standard features, the Titanium variant of Ford EcoSport facelift will come with smart entry and push start/stop. The car will also have projector LED headlamps with DRLs and a mount for the spare alloy wheel. It will also have high speed warning system.

Titanium+

The topmost variant of the Ford EcoSport facelift will come with cruise control with adjustable speed limiter, side and curtain airbags, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Stock clearing discount

With the new Ford EcoSport facelift already arriving at showrooms across the country ahead of its launch in Indian markets, stock-clearance discounts up to Rs 1 lakh are being offered on its older version. Dealerships are also offering cash benefits, finance options and exchange offers on the pre-facelift model.