2017 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 launched at Rs 9.98 lakh

Kawasaki Motors has launched the 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 at Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new variant is now BS-IV compliant.

The bike runs on the same 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, DOHC, 16-valve, liquid-cooled 1043 engine. The engine churns out 140 bhp of peak power and 111 Nm of peak torque. It gets a new IMU with traction control and cornering ABS along with riding modes.

Kawasaki has 13 dealerships across the country. The bookings for the bike are now open with deliveries to commence soon.

The 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 1000 sports new front and gets new dual LED headlights that are lower profile and feature low. They have high beams that offer excellent brightness.

The Ninja 1000 also comes with Assist and Slipper clutch and aluminium twin tube frame.

It has horizontal monoshock with step-less rebound damping and remote spring preload adjusts to suit riding conditions and rider preference.

The Ninja 1000 has intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), new rear brake pads for increased response.

The ABS rear brake features a single 250mm petal-type rotor with single-piston caliper and ABS front brakes feature dual 300mm petal-type rotors with radial mount 4-piston monobloc calipers.

The Ninja 1000 has rivals such as Suzuki GSX-S1000F and BMW R1200RS in the market.