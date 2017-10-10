2017 Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched ahead of Diwali for Rs 4.39 lakh

Mahindra and Mahindra unveiled the KUV100 NXT days before Diwali starting at Rs 4.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The top-end variant will be available at Rs 7.33 lakh. The 2017 Mahindra KUV100 NXT gets a few cosmetic tweaks while keeping the youth-appealing design Mahindra launched it with. This is the first major facelift for the only offering by Mahindra in the small SUV market.

While the engine options remain unchanged on the 2017 Mahindra KUV100 NXT, the company claims to have improved the engine dampning and NVH levels. The facelift will come with same two engine options as its predecessor - 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that can produce 84hp and a 1.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that can do 78hp. Both the engines come coupled with a five-speed manual transmission. Automatic transmission for both the variants is also in the offing.

Both the engine options will come with five variants - K2, K2+, K4+, K6+, and K8. Petrol variants have been priced at Rs 4.39 lakh (K2 petrol), Rs 4.76 lakh (K2+ petrol), Rs 5.24 lakh (K4+ petrol), Rs 6.04 lakh (K6+ petrol), and Rs 6.40 lakh (K8 petrol). Meanwhile diesel variants will come priced at Rs 5.39 lakh (K2 diesel), Rs 5.63 lakh (K2+ diesel), Rs 6.11 lakh (K4+ diesel), Rs 6.95 lakh (K6+ diesel), and Rs 7.33 lakh (K8 diesel).

On the outside, the new 2017 Mahindra KUV100 NXT will come with aggressive front grille, front and rear silver skid plates, flared wheel arches with wheel cladding, new headlamps with LED DRLs, and fog lamps with black bezels. There also are redesigned tail gate, turn signals on ORVMs, roof rails, 15-inch diamond cut dual-tone alloy wheels, and double barrel clear lens tail lamps.

Inside the car, the interiors have been done in all-black, seat fabric has been redone, and a new central console design. The new 2017 Mahindra KUV100 NXT now houses a new 7-inch infotainment system with GPS navigation system, and a driver information system. It also features a Mahindra Blue Sense technology which can link the car to your smartphones.

Launched just before the Diwali shopping season, the Mahindra KUV100 NXT is expected to register good sales, especially with the younger groups.