Anand Mahindra gifts a brand new car to an auto driver. Here's why.

Anand Mahindra Executive chairman of Mahindra group gifted a 4-wheeler to Sunil who revamped his auto to look like the iconic Scorpio car.

Here's Sunil, the proud owner of the 3 wheeler 'Scorpio', now a happy owner of a 4 wheeler. All thanks to you twitterati! (2/2) pic.twitter.com/5nb12j2dnj - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 3, 2017

@anandmahindra .image shows how the scorpio design turned generic and popular among Indian roads. This mans way of "dream big" pic.twitter.com/jMoJiB5gGs - Anil Panicker (@AnilPanicker3) March 19, 2017

Iconic. A way to 'Rise.' Thanks for sharing this.Can you help locate him? I'd like to buy it for our museum & give him 4 wheels in return.. https://t.co/uwQ5wYcDpW - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 19, 2017

On March 19, a man named Anil Panicker from Mumbai tweeted a picture of a auto that was tweaked by the owner to look like Mahindra's iconic Scorpio SUV. The man also tagged Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra in the tweet:Hours later, the Anand Mahindra retweeted Panicker's tweet, asking twitteratis to help locate the owner of the auto. He also proposed to buy it for his company's museum and in turn gift the owner a new car.

After over 1 month, Anand Mahindra tweeted today that he had found the owner of the auto.

Remember this request?Our team managed to locate him! And we acquired the 3 wheeler from him..Gave him a 4 wheeler in return (1/2) https://t.co/mJ7tDdRhTQ - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 3, 2017

The Mahindra chairman posted a picture of Sunil - the auto owner - standing next to his old '3-wheel' drive on one side and his brand new 4-wheel drive on the other.