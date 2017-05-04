Anand Mahindra gifts a brand new car to an auto driver. Here's why.

BT Online
New Delhi Last Updated: May 4, 2017 | 16:01 IST
Anand Mahindra Executive chairman of Mahindra group gifted a 4-wheeler to Sunil who revamped his auto to look like the iconic Scorpio car.
On March 19, a man named Anil Panicker from Mumbai tweeted a picture of a auto that was tweaked by the owner to look like Mahindra's iconic Scorpio SUV. The man also tagged Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra in the tweet: Hours later, the Anand Mahindra retweeted Panicker's tweet, asking twitteratis to help locate the owner of the auto. He also proposed to buy it for his company's museum and in turn gift the owner a new car.
After over 1 month, Anand Mahindra tweeted today that he had found the owner of the auto.
The Mahindra chairman posted a picture of Sunil - the auto owner - standing next to his old '3-wheel' drive on one side and his brand new 4-wheel drive on the other.