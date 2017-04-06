Audi launches A3 Sedan, eyes top slot in India with 10 new cars in 2017

German luxury car manufacturer Audi aims to scale up to the numero uno position in India as it has launched its fifth product for the market-the new Audi A3 Sedan-and plans to bring out a number of fresh offerings for younger customers, a top executive said.

Rahil Ansari, Head of Audi India, told Business Today, "We have put in place a strategy to notch up volumes and strike the right chord for market leadership. We will bring out some new cars like the A5 sedan to bridge the gap and offer affordable luxury machines with some smaller-body shapes to make the right proposition for younger Indian customers."

Audi entered the Indian market in 2007 and led the luxury space by 2010, when it overtook its global rival BMW. It also became the first automaker to cross the 10,000 sales mark. The company has carved a niche for itself in the highly competitive SUV market with the best-seller trio-Q3, Q5 and Q7-and has sold over 60,000 units in India.

Taking forward its legacy, Audi has revamped one of its major models, the A3 Sedan, at an attractive price range of Rs 30.50 lakh onwards (ex-showroom New Delhi).

The successful model has been loaded with more efficient engines as well as newly designed full-LED Xenon Plus headlights and taillights. It comes with two engine options-the 2.0 litre four-cylinder TDI engine, which produces maximum power of 143hp, and the 1.4 litre TFSI Cylinder on Demand COD petrol engine, which produces maximum power of 150 hp. The A3 Sedan comes with a remarkable fuel efficiency of 19.2 kmpl (A3 35 TFSI) and 20.38 kmpl (A3 35 TDI) as per ARAI certification.

"This is our fifth launch of the year out of the 10 launches we have planned. The year 2017 is the year for 'Audi Reloaded' and we will continue to offer the best of luxury mobility solution by introducing new models in exciting body types and new segments, on similar lines with the Audi A3, Audi A3 Cabriolet and Audi Q3," Ansari added.

Audi plans to launch 10 new products in 2017 and will also expand its dealer network to 100-plus from the existing 94 touch points. It is expected to bring its smallest SUV, the Q2, later this year, which will be a major attraction for the fast-growing Indian market.

