Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar NS200 with ABS priced at Rs 1.09 lakh

Bajaj Auto today introduced a new variant of its performance motorcycle model Pulsar NS200 equipped with enhanced safety feature ABS, priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Pulsar NS200 is powered by a 200-cc liquid cooled engine.

It now comes with anti-lock braking system (ABS) along with bigger disc brakes and perimeter frame to provide the highest level of stability and control for rider and ensure ultra-safe braking over any surface, the company said in a statement.

ABS prevents wheels from locking up, thus avoiding skidding during high-speed braking.

On the new introduction, Bajaj Auto President (Motorcycles) Eric Vas said, "We have received a large number of requests from our customers for ABS and hence, we are extending it to the NS200."

He further said, "The introduction of the ABS variant will enhance the bike's performance, appeal and strengthen our leadership in this performance segment."

The new variant is now introduced in all metros and will be progressively available across all dealerships in the country, the statement said.