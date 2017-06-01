Bajaj Auto raises Dominar 400 price for the second time

Bajaj Auto has increased the price of its biggest ver motorcycle Dominar 400, for the second time since it was launched on December 16, 2016. The firm has raised the price of the motorcycle by Rs 1,000.

Bajaj Dominar 400 was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,36,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the non-ABS version and Rs 1.5 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi) for the ABS version. Earlier, the price of the bike was raised by Rs 2,000 above the introductory price.

Currently, the price of bike stands at Rs 1.39 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi) for the non-ABD version and Rs 1.53 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi) for the ABS version.

Dominar is the most powerful motorbike from Bajaj Auto. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox and also gets a slipper clutch, a first for any Bajaj offering.

With respect to power, the Dominar 400 uses a 373.2 cc single-cylinder engine. It comes with automatic headlamp on, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and also it is the first Bajaj bike to get an all-digital LCD-instrument cluster and complete LED equipped headlight. Bajaj says the Dominar can hit 0-100 kmph in just 8.23 seconds.