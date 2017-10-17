Carmakers offer discounts up to Rs 1 lakh; here are the best car deals this Diwali

Since the past few decades, cars have been stealing the sheen from gold on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Car companies realized the trend and began crafting special offers to take care of the spurt in demand. All major auto companies in India are offering various discounts on their popular cars. All offers mentioned here will vary in accordance with their regions.



Here are best offers on cars for Diwali 2017:

Maruti Suzuki

The company is offering both cash discount and an exchange bonus on cars. The company won't be offering any discounts on Baleno, Ignis and the new Dzire.

Alto 800

Exchange bonus- Rs 20,000

Flat discount- Rs 30,000

Alto K10 AMT

Exchange bonus- Rs 20,000

Flat discount- 27,000

Celerio

Exchange bonus- Rs 19,000

Flat discount- 25,000

Celerio AMT

Exchange bonus- Rs 24,000

Flat discount- Rs 30,000

Wagon R

Exchange bonus- Rs 20,000

Flat discount- Rs 30,000

Wagon R AMT

Exchange bonus- Rs 25,000

Flat discount- Rs 35,000

Swift

Exchange bonus- Rs 15,000

Flat discount- Rs 30,000 (diesel), Rs 20,000 (LXi)

Ciaz

Exchange bonus- Rs 45,000

Flat discount- Rs 30,000

Hyundai

Eon

Exchange bonus- Rs 5,000

Flat discount- Rs 45,000

Grand i10

Exchange bonus- Rs 20,000

Flat discount- Rs 20,000

Elite i20

Exchange bonus- Rs 15,000

Flat discount- Rs 15,000

Xcent

Exchange bonus- Rs 20,000

Flat discount- Rs 20,000

Tucson

Exchange bonus- Rs 50,000

Flat discount- 0

Tata

Nano

Exchange bonus- Rs 10,000

Flat discount- Rs 15,000

Bolt

Flat Discount- 20,000

Free Insurance- Rs 15,000

Zest

Exchange Bonus- Rs 15,000

Cash Discount- Rs 15,000

Mahindra

KUV 100

Exchange Bonus- Rs 20,000

Cash Discount- Rs 40,000

TUV 300

Exchange Bonus- Rs 15,000

Cash Discount- Rs 20,000

Scorpio

Exchange Bonus- Rs 10,000

Cash Discount- Rs 35,000

XUV 500

Exchange Bonus- Rs 15,000

Cash Discount- Rs 40,000

Honda

Amaze

Free Insurance

BRV

Flat discount- Rs 1,00,000

Brio

Flat discount- Rs 10,000

Jazz

Flat discount- Rs 10,000