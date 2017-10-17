Carmakers offer discounts up to Rs 1 lakh; here are the best car deals this Diwali

 BT Online        Last Updated: October 17, 2017  | 15:51 IST
Since the past few decades, cars have been stealing the sheen from gold on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Car companies realized the trend and began crafting special offers to take care of the spurt in demand. All major auto companies in India are offering various discounts on their popular cars. All offers mentioned here will vary in accordance with their regions.

Here are best offers on cars for Diwali 2017:

Maruti Suzuki
The company is offering both cash discount and an exchange bonus on cars. The company won't be offering any discounts on Baleno, Ignis and the new Dzire.
Alto 800
Exchange bonus- Rs 20,000
Flat discount- Rs 30,000

Alto K10 AMT
Exchange bonus- Rs 20,000
Flat discount- 27,000

Celerio
Exchange bonus- Rs 19,000
Flat discount- 25,000

Celerio AMT
Exchange bonus- Rs 24,000
Flat discount- Rs 30,000

Wagon R
Exchange bonus- Rs 20,000
Flat discount- Rs 30,000

Wagon R AMT
Exchange bonus- Rs 25,000
Flat discount- Rs 35,000

Swift
Exchange bonus- Rs 15,000
Flat discount- Rs 30,000 (diesel), Rs 20,000 (LXi)

Ciaz
Exchange bonus- Rs 45,000
Flat discount- Rs 30,000

Hyundai

Eon
Exchange bonus- Rs 5,000
Flat discount- Rs 45,000

Grand i10
Exchange bonus- Rs 20,000
Flat discount- Rs 20,000

Elite i20
Exchange bonus- Rs 15,000
Flat discount- Rs 15,000

Xcent
Exchange bonus- Rs 20,000
Flat discount- Rs 20,000

Tucson
Exchange bonus- Rs 50,000
Flat discount- 0

Tata

Nano
Exchange bonus- Rs 10,000
Flat discount- Rs 15,000

Bolt
Flat Discount- 20,000
Free Insurance- Rs 15,000

Zest
Exchange Bonus- Rs 15,000
Cash Discount- Rs 15,000

Mahindra

KUV 100
Exchange Bonus- Rs 20,000
Cash Discount- Rs 40,000

TUV 300
Exchange Bonus- Rs 15,000
Cash Discount- Rs 20,000

Scorpio
Exchange Bonus- Rs 10,000
Cash Discount- Rs 35,000

XUV 500
Exchange Bonus- Rs 15,000
Cash Discount- Rs 40,000

Honda

Amaze
Free Insurance

BRV
Flat discount- Rs 1,00,000

Brio
Flat discount- Rs 10,000

Jazz
Flat discount- Rs 10,000

 

