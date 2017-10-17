Carmakers offer discounts up to Rs 1 lakh; here are the best car deals this Diwali

Since the past few decades, cars have been stealing the sheen from gold on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Car companies realized the trend and began crafting special offers to take care of the spurt in demand. All major auto companies in India are offering various discounts on their popular cars. All offers mentioned here will vary in accordance with their regions.
Here are best offers on cars for Diwali 2017:
Maruti Suzuki
The company is offering both cash discount and an exchange bonus on cars. The company won't be offering any discounts on Baleno, Ignis and the new Dzire.
Alto 800
Exchange bonus- Rs 20,000
Flat discount- Rs 30,000
Alto K10 AMT
Exchange bonus- Rs 20,000
Flat discount- 27,000
Celerio
Exchange bonus- Rs 19,000
Flat discount- 25,000
Celerio AMT
Exchange bonus- Rs 24,000
Flat discount- Rs 30,000
Wagon R
Exchange bonus- Rs 20,000
Flat discount- Rs 30,000
Wagon R AMT
Exchange bonus- Rs 25,000
Flat discount- Rs 35,000
Swift
Exchange bonus- Rs 15,000
Flat discount- Rs 30,000 (diesel), Rs 20,000 (LXi)
Ciaz
Exchange bonus- Rs 45,000
Flat discount- Rs 30,000
Hyundai
Eon
Exchange bonus- Rs 5,000
Flat discount- Rs 45,000
Grand i10
Exchange bonus- Rs 20,000
Flat discount- Rs 20,000
Elite i20
Exchange bonus- Rs 15,000
Flat discount- Rs 15,000
Xcent
Exchange bonus- Rs 20,000
Flat discount- Rs 20,000
Tucson
Exchange bonus- Rs 50,000
Flat discount- 0
Tata
Nano
Exchange bonus- Rs 10,000
Flat discount- Rs 15,000
Bolt
Flat Discount- 20,000
Free Insurance- Rs 15,000
Zest
Exchange Bonus- Rs 15,000
Cash Discount- Rs 15,000
Mahindra
KUV 100
Exchange Bonus- Rs 20,000
Cash Discount- Rs 40,000
TUV 300
Exchange Bonus- Rs 15,000
Cash Discount- Rs 20,000
Scorpio
Exchange Bonus- Rs 10,000
Cash Discount- Rs 35,000
XUV 500
Exchange Bonus- Rs 15,000
Cash Discount- Rs 40,000
Honda
Amaze
Free Insurance
BRV
Flat discount- Rs 1,00,000
Brio
Flat discount- Rs 10,000
Jazz
Flat discount- Rs 10,000