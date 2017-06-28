China-based SAIC Motor to set up its car manufacturing unit in India

SAIC Motor Corporation Ltd, one of the largest automotive companies in the world, has announced its plan to enter the Indian automobile market with a fully owned car manufacturing facility, to be set up in the country.



The $100 billion Chinese company, with core businesses spanning design, manufacturing and supply of components besides partnerships with global giants such as Volkswagen and General Motors, is expected to commence operations in India in 2019.

SAIC is expected to pick up General Motors' Halol plant in Gujarat as the American company is desperately trying to sell its assets post its announced plans to exit the Indian market. SAIC is the largest Chinese carmaker and is targeting India, which is slated to be the third-biggest auto market in the world by 2020.

The company will launch mobility solutions under the iconic MG (Morris Garages) brand. MG, which originated as an iconic British racing sports brand in 1924, has now evolved into a modern-day innovation. SAIC also owns other auto brands, including Roewe and Maxus, and acquired the MG brand in 2008.

"As a new-age auto company focussed on innovation and technology, the company offers various solutions and technological capabilities required for the development of 'New Energy Vehicles', and to cater to the changing needs of global customers and the overall ecosystem," said Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India.

The company has also launched a breakthrough 'Internet car' in collaboration with Alibaba in the connected car space, pegging it as a new milestone in the global automotive industry. "It was made possible by integrating premium technological resources through the company's leading world-class supplier base," the company said.

SAIC will showcase its products during the Auto Expo in February 2018, which is a mix of SUVs and hatchbacks. The company is in the process of finalising its manufacturing facility and is firming up its product strategy for the Indian market, the details of which will be announced later.

MG products are designed and engineered at its European and global design centres and conform to all global quality standards. Now its vehicles will be manufactured in India as well and will be aligned with local regulations, emission norms and driving conditions.