Did Bajaj just mock Royal Enfield riders with this advertisement?

Royal Enfield enjoys a dominant position in the mid-tier segment bikes (bikes with engines ranging between 300cc-500cc). Despite a slow evolution, the brand enjoys a cult-like status within the biker community. However, this is not going well with its competition. Bajaj indirectly took a potshot on the century-old brand with an advertisement.



Though the video, doesn't mention Royal Enfield directly, the trademark thump of the Bullet makes it clear that it's aimed at the Chennai-based brand. In the video, a group of gritty-looking men are ride elephants, struggling to control the animal and increase its speed. When there's an apparent breakdown, three bikers on Bajaj's 400cc Dominar whiz through the herd of elephants.

The phrase 'haathi matt paalo' is another indirect reference to Royal Enfield's Bullet which was popularly called as haathi in the late eighties and nineties. With the launch of Dominar, Bajaj is for first time, in the same segment as Royal Enfield bikes. It'll be interesting to see how loyal Royal Enfield fans will react to the advertisement.

Dominar is the most powerful motorbike from Bajaj Auto. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox and also gets a slipper clutch, a first for any Bajaj offering.

With respect to power, the Dominar 400 uses a 373.2 cc single-cylinder engine. It comes with automatic headlamp on, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and also it is the first Bajaj bike to get an all-digital LCD-instrument cluster and complete LED equipped headlight. Bajaj says the Dominar can hit 0-100 kmph in just 8.23 seconds.