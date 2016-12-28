Five things to know about new Suzuki Swift 2017

The first look of all new Suzuki Swift has been finally revealed. The gen-next Swift was introduced in a special event in Japan with a starting price of Rs 7.78 lakh. In Japan, it will go on sale from January 4,2017. Maruti Suzuki is likely to launch the car in India in second half of 2017.

The world premiere of Suzuki's much-awaited car would be at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

The latest car from Suzuki has come up with many interesting changes. While the company is betting hard on its new model, let us tell you five striking features which can make it a real game changer.



1. Suzuki's Swift acquires new innovative design. At a recent event, the Japanese firm announced that it will have the best fuel consumption amongst B segment hatchbacks. Maruti Suzuki might also bring in an AMT variant of the car after its launch in 2017.

2. According to media reports, Swift will measure in at 3.84 meters in length and 1.74 meters in width. Also, it will come up with two petrol engines. Due to which the Japanese firm is quite confident that its light weight body and engine will highly increase its performance.



3. Collision damage mitigation, erroneous departure suppression, high beam assistance and adaptive cruise control are among the few features Suzuki Swift boasts of.



4. Among many new additions, the most striking is the new face of the Swift, which shares a lot of similarities with the Baleno.

5. Within a price expectation of Rs 5.50 lakh- Rs 8.50 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi),the new generation Swift will come in eight colour options.

